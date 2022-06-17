Covid-19: Thailand eases entry rules for tourists, scraps masks outdoors

Total active cases stand at 16,442
coronavirus2 days ago
Thailand announced on Friday it would abandon its much-criticised pre-registration process for foreign visitors and no longer require face masks to be worn in public, responding to a slower Covid-19 spread.
The “Thailand Pass” system, where foreign tourists must seek prior approval from Thai authorities, will be halted from July 1, Tourism Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakan told reporters, removing one of the country’s last remaining travel curbs.
Thailand is one of the world’s most popular travel destinations, but tourism businesses have long complained its requirement for foreigners to submit multiple documents - from vaccine and swab test certificates to medical insurance and hotel bookings - was impeding the sector’s recovery.
Thailand was visited by nearly 40 million people in 2019, but received less than 1% of that number last year, despite easing its quarantine requirements.
Though tourism has picked up in recent months, the industry is far from recovering, with huge jobs and businesses losses in a sector that typically accounts for about 12% of Thai gross domestic product.
ALSO READ:
The coronavirus task force on Friday also said use of face masks would from next month be voluntary, but advised people to wear them if in crowded settings or if suffering from health conditions.
Thailand has suffered more than 30,000 Covid-19 deaths overall, but has largely contained its outbreaks, helped by a vaccination rate of more than 80%.
Total active cases stand at 16,442
coronavirus2 days ago
A number of practices are posing risks to the community and public health
coronavirus3 days ago
The disease prevention agency says subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 could lead to more hospitalisations and deaths
coronavirus3 days ago
The positive test comes after he met with US President Joe Biden and other leaders
coronavirus3 days ago
Positive cases who don’t complete isolation period will be held legally accountable: Top official
coronavirus3 days ago
This came as daily coronavirus cases doubled in a week
coronavirus3 days ago
Routine PCR tests would apply to unvaccinated, vaccinated students and staff in Abu Dhabi
coronavirus3 days ago
Over 164.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus3 days ago