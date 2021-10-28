Covid-19: Syringe shortfall threatens Africa's vaccine drive

The total doses administered now stand at 20.9 million.
coronavirus1 day ago
Africa’s struggle to inoculate people against Covid-19 risks being hobbled by a shortage of syringes just as supplies of vaccines flood into the continent, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday.
Unicef, the United Nation’s fund for children, is predicting an “imminent shortfall” of up to 2.2 billion of the single-use syringes used to give jabs, WHO Africa said.
These include auto-disable syringes used to administer Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid vaccine, it said.
The shortage will remain through at least the first quarter of next year, it said in a weekly online briefing.
“Early next year, Covid-19 vaccines will start pouring into Africa, but a scarcity of syringes could paralyse progress,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa.
“Drastic measures must be taken to boost syringe production, fast.”
Unless there is a significant acceleration, only five African countries, or below 10 per cent, will reach the target of 40 per cent of populations vaccinated by the end of the year, the WHO said.
These countries — Seychelles, Mauritius, Morocco, which have already reached this target, as well as Tunisia and Cape Verde — together account for just 51 million of the continent’s 1.2 billion population.
The total doses administered now stand at 20.9 million.
coronavirus1 day ago
More than 92.2 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus1 day ago
China had 50 new local cases for October 26, the highest daily count since September 16
coronavirus1 day ago
WHO expects to receive these clarifications from Bharat Biotech by the end of this week.
coronavirus2 days ago
Officials thank residents for following Covid protocols which helped reduce the number of cases.
coronavirus2 days ago
Travellers are seeking privacy and isolated places as demand for eco-tourism picks up.
coronavirus2 days ago
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will soon be approved for children aged 5 to 11 age
coronavirus2 days ago
Fully vaccinated citizens who have received two doses of approved Covid-19 vaccines are allowed to travel
coronavirus2 days ago