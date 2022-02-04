Covid-19: Pakistan records highest deaths since October 7

Tests on animals will start next month while human trials will begin in November.
Pakistan on Friday recorded 48 deaths in the last 24 hours from Covid-19 infections, the highest death toll since October 7.
As per the National Command and Operation’s Centre (NCOC) data showed Friday morning, the overall death toll reached 29,420, reported Geo News.
The graph indicates a consistent increase in hospitalisation, with 1,618 patients in critical care, but the positivity rate has remained below 10 per cent for the fourth consecutive day.
The number of new cases in the last 24 hours stands at 6,377 after 1,513,619 diagnostic tests were conducted, placing Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity ratio at 9.94 per cent.
The new infections placed Pakistan’s confirmed case count at 1,448,663, while the active case count clocked in at 101,858, NCOC said.
