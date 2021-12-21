Covid-19 Omicron: Thailand reinstates mandatory quarantine for foreign visitors

Countries reintroduce travel curbs over spread of new coronavirus variant.

Reuters

By Reuters Published: Tue 21 Dec 2021, 12:43 PM

Thailand will reinstate its mandatory Covid-19 quarantine for foreign visitors and scrap a quarantine waiver from Tuesday, a government spokeswoman said, due to concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

ALSO READ:

More details to follow.