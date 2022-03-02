Covid-19: Biden announces new initiative that gives Americans free pills

The total doses administered now stand at 24.1 million
coronavirus1 day ago
President Joe Biden on Tuesday said his administration has launched a new initiative that will allow Americans to get tested for Covid-19 at a pharmacy and immediately receive free pills if they test positive.
"We're launching the "Test to Treat" initiative so people can get tested at a pharmacy, and if they're positive, receive antiviral pills on the spot, at no cost," Biden said during his State of the Union speech.
The United States has ordered more of these treatments than any other country in the world, Biden said, adding Pfizer Inc will offer the US one million pills in March and more than double that in April. The Pfizer pill, he said, reduces the chances of ending up in the hospital by 90 per cent.
ALSO READ:
The White House previously said it is lifting requirements that fully vaccinated people wear masks on the White House campus, effective Tuesday. It also told federal agencies they can drop Covid-19 requirements that employees and visitors wear masks in federal buildings in much of the country.
The total doses administered now stand at 24.1 million
coronavirus1 day ago
Over 137 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.
coronavirus1 day ago
So far, Abu Dhabi and Dubai have announced the safety protocols for this category.
coronavirus1 day ago
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the UAE adopted a practical and scientific approach that helped the country combat the pandemic effectively.
coronavirus2 days ago
Flights under air bubble arrangement will not be affected
coronavirus2 days ago
'We need to continue to be smart and safe, and also modify mandates as Covid risks are reduced'
coronavirus2 days ago
It comes weeks after the country reopened its borders to foreign tourists for the first time in two years
coronavirus2 days ago
The total doses administered now stand at 24.1 million.
coronavirus2 days ago