Covid-19: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly tests positive for virus

'He has been given medication and is currently stable'

Agencies file

By Web Desk Published: Tue 28 Dec 2021, 8:49 AM

Sourav Ganguly, President of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and former India captain, has tested positive for Covid-19, PTI reported on Tuesday.

Ganguly is double vaccinated and has been travelling extensively. The 49-year-old was rushed to a hospital on Monday night after his RT-PCR test returned positive, News18 reported.

“He was taken to Woodlands Nursing Home last night. He has been given medication and is currently stable," a BCCI source was quoted by PTI as saying.