Covid-19: Bahrain approves Sinopharm vaccine for children aged 3-11

The CDC said this month it would accept any vaccine authorised for use by US regulators or the WHO.
coronavirus16 hours ago
Bahrain's National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus (Covid-19) announced that following approval by the Vaccination Committee, all children aged 3 to 11 will be eligible to receive two doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, starting Wednesday, October 27 2021.
The Taskforce noted that the decision was taken following a thorough review of all medical health and safety recommendations conducted by the Vaccination Committee, adding that the move aims to preserve public health.
Additionally, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will soon be approved for children aged 5 to 11 age who will be eligible to receive two doses.
Full details will be announced on the Ministry of Health's website.
The Taskforce stressed that it is important that eligible children get vaccinated to protect themselves, their families, and public health.
To register children for the vaccination, people should visit the Ministry of Health's website at: healthalert.gov.bh or register through the BeAware application.
The Taskforce noted that registration requires the consent of a legal guardian.
The children must also have an adult accompanying them when receiving their vaccination.
The CDC said this month it would accept any vaccine authorised for use by US regulators or the WHO.
coronavirus16 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 20.9 million.
coronavirus1 day ago
Vaccination is not mandatory for the Beijing Games.
coronavirus1 day ago
Officials in Beijing have restricted access to tourist sites and advised residents not to leave the city
coronavirus1 day ago
Over 91.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus1 day ago
The two countries will develop procedures ensuring the unrestricted movement of vaccinated individuals.
coronavirus1 day ago
Cases have dropped dramatically over the past few months
coronavirus2 days ago
The total doses administered now stand at 20.9 million.
coronavirus2 days ago