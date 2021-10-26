Covid-19: Bahrain approves Sinopharm vaccine for children aged 3-11

Photo: FIle

Manama - Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will soon be approved for children aged 5 to 11 age

By BNA Published: Tue 26 Oct 2021, 5:09 PM Last updated: Tue 26 Oct 2021, 5:23 PM

Bahrain's National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus (Covid-19) announced that following approval by the Vaccination Committee, all children aged 3 to 11 will be eligible to receive two doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, starting Wednesday, October 27 2021.

The Taskforce noted that the decision was taken following a thorough review of all medical health and safety recommendations conducted by the Vaccination Committee, adding that the move aims to preserve public health.

Additionally, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will soon be approved for children aged 5 to 11 age who will be eligible to receive two doses.

Full details will be announced on the Ministry of Health's website.

The Taskforce stressed that it is important that eligible children get vaccinated to protect themselves, their families, and public health.

To register children for the vaccination, people should visit the Ministry of Health's website at: healthalert.gov.bh or register through the BeAware application.

The Taskforce noted that registration requires the consent of a legal guardian.

The children must also have an adult accompanying them when receiving their vaccination.