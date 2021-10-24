Coronavirus: UAE reports 94 Covid-19 cases, 123 recoveries, 1 death

Dubai - Over 91 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

Published: Sun 24 Oct 2021

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 94 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 123 recoveries and 1 death.

Over 91 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Australia on Sunday allowed increased airline seating capacity from Abu Dhabi as quarantine requirements for Australian citizens and permanent residents travelling from the UAE ends on November 1, 2021.

“Vaccinated Australians and permanent residents will not be subject to mandatory quarantine when arriving in Australia. Bookings are open via all channels for travel from November 1. If you are not vaccinated with a full dose(s) of an approved vaccine, you will need to email us to book your flight, as there is a limited number of seats per flight for unvaccinated guests, in line with the government guidelines,” Etihad Airways said on its website.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is planning to operate more flights to the UAE to cater to a rising demand, an official from the country said on Saturday.

With all the mega events happening in the UAE, a lot of people from Pakistan want to fly into the Emirates, thus driving the demand and leading to a spike in airfares, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, told a press conference in Dubai.