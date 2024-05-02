Dubai: Can motorists drive against traffic if road is flooded?

Authorities said the decision has been taken keeping the safety of the public in mind
Authorities in Dubai have detailed the procedures motorists must follow if they get caught on flooded roads or their vehicles break down amid unstable weather conditions. This came as heavy rains lashed the UAE on Thursday – two weeks after record showers left some areas flooded. Many vehicles were stuck on flooded streets then, with motorists forced to abandon them.
If you are unable to ride through flooded roads and your only option is to take an alternative route against the flow of traffic, you need to contact the Dubai Police at 999 immediately.
If your car breaks down on a road, “safely pull over to the roadside or, if you are unable to do that, activate your hazard lights to alert other drivers”, the Government of Dubai Media Office said in an advisory prepared by multiple local authorities. “Place a warning triangle 50 metres behind the vehicle and move to a safe roadside location. Afterwards, contact the police to report the issue.”
If the water level in your vehicle begins to rise, stop where you are and avoid entering deeper water. Call Dubai Police at 999 immediately for assistance, the authorities advised.
