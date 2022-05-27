Coronavirus: UAE reports 403 Covid-19 cases, 368 recoveries, no deaths

Over 161.4 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Fri 27 May 2022, 5:11 PM Last updated: Fri 27 May 2022, 5:18 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 403 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 368 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,026.

The new cases were detected through 236,283 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on May 27 are 906,639, while total recoveries stand at 890,311. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

Shanghai took further gradual steps on Friday toward lifting its Covid-19 lockdown while Beijing was investigating cases where its strict curbs were affecting other medical treatments as China continues its uneven exit from restrictions.

The financial hub and the capital have been hot spots, with a harsh two-month lockdown to arrest a coronavirus spike in Shanghai and tight movement restrictions to quell a small but stubborn outbreak in Beijing.

The curbs have battered the world’s second-biggest economy even as most countries have been seeking to return to something like normal.

China’s economy is now staggering back to its feet, but data shows only a grinding and partial recovery, with businesses from retailers to chipmakers warning of slow sales as consumers in the country slam the brakes on spending.

Shanghai schoolchildren will gradually resume some in-person classes in June with daily Covid-19 tests, the local government said Thursday, as the Chinese metropolis gradually emerges from a lengthy lockdown that brought it to a standstill.

The country has been fighting its worst coronavirus outbreak since the start of the pandemic, with the epicentre Shanghai banning its 25 million residents from leaving their homes for weeks.

Some of the city's restrictions have recently eased as cases dwindle, though much of the population is still not allowed to venture outside for more than a few hours a day at most.

Schools have been shut since March 12, weeks before the megacity's lockdown officially began.