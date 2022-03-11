Coronavirus: UAE reports 382 Covid-19 cases, 1,093 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 33,311

By Web Desk Published: Fri 11 Mar 2022, 1:55 PM Last updated: Fri 11 Mar 2022, 2:00 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 382 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,093 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 33,311.

The new cases were detected through 332,599 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on March 11 are 884,736, while total recoveries stand at 849,123. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) late on Thursday said some 98 per cent of the US population live in locations where Covid-19 levels are low enough that people do not need to wear masks indoors.

The CDC on February 25 dramatically eased its Covid-19 guidelines for when Americans should wear masks indoors, saying they could drop them in counties experiencing what it described as low or medium Covid-19 levels.

Last month, the CDC initially said 70 per cent of counties covering 72 per cent of Americans could drop masks. The latest update says 98 per cent of Americans who live in 94 per cent of counties can ditch masks.

Meanwhile, mainland China reported over 1,000 new local Covid-19 infections on Friday, the highest daily count since Beijing contained its first national outbreak in early 2020, driven by a jump in asymptomatic infections amid the spread of the Omicron variant.

The size of the latest outbreak is much smaller than many others outside mainland China. China detected 703 domestically transmitted asymptomatic infections for Thursday, according to data from the health authority on Friday, up from 435 a day earlier.

That marks a sharp increase from a daily average of about 10 such cases in the first two months this year, Reuters calculations showed.

Another 397 local symptomatic cases, which China classifies separately from symptomless infections, were reported for March10, the National Health Commission said.