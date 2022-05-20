Coronavirus: UAE reports 362 Covid-19 cases, 378 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 13,867

By Web Desk Published: Fri 20 May 2022, 1:55 PM Last updated: Fri 20 May 2022, 2:01 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 362 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 378 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 13,867.

The new cases were detected through 258,009 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on May 20 are 904,093, while total recoveries stand at 887,924. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

North Korea said on Friday it was achieving “good results” in its fight against its first confirmed Covid-19 outbreak, as the number of people with fever symptoms rose past 2 million.

A wave of Covid infections, which North Korea first confirmed last week, has fanned worry about a lack of medical resources and vaccines in the isolated country heavily sanctioned for its nuclear weapons programme.

North Korea reported 263,370 more people with fever symptoms, and two more deaths, taking its total fever caseload since late April to 2.24 million as of Thursday evening, including 65 deaths, according to its KCNA state news agency.

Elsewhere, in the US, health advisers to the government said kids ages 5 to 11 should get a booster dose of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine.

The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention quickly adopted the panel’s recommendation, opening a third Covid-19 shot to healthy elementary-age kids — just like what is already recommended for everybody 12 and older.

The hope is that an extra shot will shore up protection for kids ages 5 to 11 as infections once again are on the rise.

Britain’s vaccine advisers have also said that an anticipated autumn Covid booster campaign would be aimed at people aged over 65, care home residents, frontline health and social care workers and all adults in a clinical risk group.

The country is offering a spring booster to the over-75s, care home residents and immunosuppressed people, and ministers have spoken openly of plans for a further booster campaign in the autumn.