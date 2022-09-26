Coronavirus: UAE reports 342 Covid-19 cases, 323 recoveries, 1 death

Over 189 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 342 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 323 recoveries and 1 death.

Total active cases stand at 18,300.

The new cases were detected through 218,610 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on September 26 are 1,025,910, while total recoveries stand at 1,005,266. The death toll now stands at 2,344.

Residents may soon be able to go to the pharmacies in the UAE to get themselves vaccinated both for influenza as well as Covid-19.

This revelation was made during the Ministry of Health and Prevention's (MoHAP) press conference on Monday, where it was stated, that this will only be allowed subject to the adherence of certain guidelines, stipulated by the country’s health authorities.

Additionally, it’s been revealed that the mandatory gap of two weeks between Covid-19 and Influenza vaccine is no longer required, as has been the case so far.

The decision of making both the vaccines available at pharmacies has been taken to improve the ease of taking vaccines for citizens and residents, that will ultimately enhance the immunization rate of communities.

Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector says, “We are doing this to make it easy for the people. People will just come to the pharmacy and get the vaccine. Some people are busy the whole day. So they don't have time to go to primary health care or hospital, but they can easily go to the nearest pharmacy and ask for the available vaccine and there will be some charge according to each pharmacy.”

Elucidating on this further Dr Rand says, “Each pharmacy which will apply for that because it should be licensed by the concerned authority. I think this has started already in Abu Dhabi and Dubai and northern Emirates will start soon. Maybe in at the end of the month or beginning of October it will be available. Each pharmacy who would like to give vaccine, they should fulfil some requirements.

“People can take both Covid and flu (vaccine) on the same day now. That’s what the latest studies and investigation suggest. This is as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendation.”