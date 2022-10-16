Coronavirus: UAE reports 322 Covid-19 cases, 293 recoveries, no deaths

Over 192.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Sun 16 Oct 2022, 1:25 PM Last updated: Sun 16 Oct 2022, 1:31 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 322 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 293 recoveries and no deaths.

Most patients with Covid-19 who have lingering symptoms at 12 months are likely to still have symptoms at 18 months, new data suggest.

The findings are drawn from a large study of 33,281 people in Scotland who tested positive for the coronavirus. Most of the results are in line with those from the earlier, smaller studies.

Among a subset of 197 survivors of symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections who completed surveys at 12 months and 18 months, most reported lingering symptoms at both time points, researchers reported in Nature Communications.

Meanwhile, Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech said on Thursday that their Omicron-adapted Covid-19 vaccine booster generated a strong immune response against the currently circulating BA.5 and the BA.4 subvariants of Omicron.

The companies said data from a trial in adult patients showed that the booster dose led to a substantial increase in neutralising antibody levels against the BA.4/BA.5 variants.

Omicron-tailored shots made by Pfizer and Moderna Inc have already been greenlit by several countries, including in the United States for adults and, more recently, for children as young as 5 years.

