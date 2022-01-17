Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,989 Covid-19 cases, 945 recoveries, 4 deaths

Total active cases stand at 44,829.

By Web Desk Published: Mon 17 Jan 2022, 1:55 PM Last updated: Mon 17 Jan 2022, 1:59 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 2,989 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 945 recoveries and four deaths.

Total active cases stand at 44,829.

The new cases were detected through 346,101 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on January 17 are 808,237, while total recoveries stand at 761,213. The death toll now stands at 2,195.

ALSO READ:

The city may still be deep in the throes of the Omicron surge and adapting to the latest Covid restrictions, but Paris Fashion Week will nevertheless launch Tuesday.

The industry is determined to get back on the catwalks after nearly two years during which most brands were forced to retreat online.

Despite the complications caused by the pandemic, the fashion community is stepping out regardless. Most fashion houses are returning to live shows as the menswear week kicks off, followed immediately by haute couture shows.

Some 17 of the 76 brands of the official Paris menswear calendar - including big names like Dior, Hermes and Rick Owens - will be back on the catwalk, up from just six last summer.

Meanwhile, several Chinese cities went on high Covid-19 alert as the Lunar New Year holiday travel season started on Monday, requiring travellers to report their trips days before their arrival, as the Omicron variant reached more areas including Beijing.

Authorities have warned the highly contagious Omicron adds to the increased risk of Covid-19 transmission as hundreds of millions of people travel around China for the Lunar New Year holiday starting at the end of the month.

Cities such as Luoyang in the central China and Jieyang in the south said on Sunday travellers need to report to communities, employers or hotels their trips three days ahead of arrival.

The southwestern city of Yulin said on Saturday those who want to enter should fill in a digital form including their health credentials and trip details one day in advance.