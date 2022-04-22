Coronavirus: UAE reports 259 Covid-19 cases, 396 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 15,275

Published: Fri 22 Apr 2022

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 259 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 396 recoveries and no deaths.

The new cases were detected through 264,970 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on April 22 are 896,631, while total recoveries stand at 879,054. The death toll stands at 2,302.

Thailand will next month remove a requirement for arrivals vaccinated against Covid-19 to undergo a test and brief quarantine on arrival, an official said on Friday, the latest measure to revive its battered tourism industry.

Visitors are encouraged to perform antigen self-tests during their stay, instead of the current “Test & Go” scheme, where arrivals must isolate in a hotel while awaiting the result of a test on arrival.

The new measure follows the removal last month of a pre-departure test requirement.

“Adjusting measures has an impact on drawing in tourism receipts,” Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesperson for the coronavirus taskforce, told a news conference.

Meanwhile, the UAE Ministry of Education and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), have announced new updates to the National Protocol for Educational Establishments for the Academic Year 2021-2022, which will come into force on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

This step aligns with the UAE's strategy for ensuring community health and safety and facilitating the safe return of students to educational establishments, as well as supports national efforts to achieve sustainable recovery and the return to normalcy.

The new updates to the protocol allows the resumption of all activities and events in educational establishments, and permits parents to attend them, provided they comply with preventive measures, including wearing facemasks in closed spaces and the Green Pass Protocol on Al Hosn app.

Moreover, school trips organised by educational facilities will be fully restored, with all those involved required to wear facemasks while on school buses.