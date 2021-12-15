Coronavirus: UAE reports 148 Covid-19 cases, 92 recoveries, no deaths

Over 105.2 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Wed 15 Dec 2021, 2:30 PM Last updated: Wed 15 Dec 2021, 2:35 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 148 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 92 recoveries and no deaths.

Over 105.2 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

The new cases were detected through 340,100 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on December 15 are 743,152, while total recoveries stand at 738,141. The death toll now stands at 2,151.

ALSO READ:

Australia on Wednesday reopened borders to vaccinated skilled migrants and foreign students after a nearly two-year ban on their entry, in a bid to boost an economy hit by stop-start Covid-19 lockdowns.

The emergence of the new Omicron variant forced officials to delay the reopening of international travel by two weeks after health officials sought a pause to get more information about the strain, which appears to show milder symptoms than other coronavirus variants.

"I just met my mum for the first time in four years, I'm so happy and thankful borders have opened," Kang Jin, a traveller from South Korea, told reporters in Sydney.

The reopening of Australia's borders came as its most populous state, New South Wales, reported its biggest one-day rise in cases in four months, though Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government was well placed to deal with rising numbers.

Meanwhile, Italy on Tuesday extended a Covid-19 state of emergency to March 31 and ruled that all visitors from EU countries must take a test before departure, amid concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The state of emergency, which was introduced in January last year, gives greater powers to the central government, making it easier for officials to bypass the bureaucracy that smothers much decision-making in Italy.

It was set to expire at the end of December.

The Health Ministry's decision to impose a test on people arriving from European Union countries from December 16 to January 31 extends a requirement which was already in force for many non-EU countries.