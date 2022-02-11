Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,474 Covid-19 cases, 2,421 recoveries, 5 deaths

Total active cases stand at 67,253.

By Web Desk Published: Fri 11 Feb 2022, 2:27 PM Last updated: Fri 11 Feb 2022, 2:42 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 1,474 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 2,421 recoveries and five deaths.

Total active cases stand at 67,253.

The new cases were detected through 495,628 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on February 19 are 865,576, while total recoveries stand at 796,040. The death toll now stands at 2,283.

ALSO READ:

The 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) weekend and awards function, to be held in Abu Dhabi, has been postponed to May 20 and 21, the academy announced on Thursday.

According to the IIFA, the event has been postponed because of “the changing circumstances in the spread of Covid-19 virus globally and keeping the health and safety of IIFA’s fans and the general community at large.”

The event was originally scheduled for March 2022.

Meanwhile, a pre-travel RT-PCR test valid for 72-hours before departure will continue to remain mandatory for all passengers travelling from the Emirates to India.

However, the seven-day mandatory home quarantine has been scrapped in the revised travel guidelines for international passengers, issued by the Indian Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday, February 10.

A spokesperson for the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi confirmed to Khaleej Times that fully vaccinated travellers from the UAE cannot avail of the pre-travel testing exemption at this moment.

Airfares between the UAE and India have seen a modest increase after the ruling.

Travel industry executives in the UAE told Khaleej Times suggested that it will give a good boost to travel between the two countries.

As the government steadily eased travel restrictions, they hoped that these conditions would also be dropped sooner.