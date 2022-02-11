Abu Dhabi: International Indian Film Academy Awards postponed

They pointed to the case of a 17-year-old Arab girl who has been under treatment for ADHD
The 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) weekend and awards function, to be held in Abu Dhabi, has been postponed to May 20 and 21, the academy announced on Thursday.
According to the IIFA, the event has been postponed because of “the changing circumstances in the spread of Covid-19 virus globally and keeping the health and safety of IIFA’s fans and the general community at large.”
The event was originally scheduled for March 2022. “We at IIFA are responsible and committed to ensure the safety of the citizens and multitudes of IIFA fans who travel from across the globe to attend and experience the magic of IIFA,” said the statement.
“We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and hope that all concerned understand the sensitivity of the situation.”
It also tweeted the news: “*NEWS FLASH* The 22nd edition IIFA Weekend & Awards will now be taking place on 20 & 21 May 2022 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and believe us this is gonna be worth the wait!🤩.”
The awards event will be held at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.
