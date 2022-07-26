Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,257 Covid-19 cases, 1,057 recoveries, no deaths

Over 176 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Tue 26 Jul 2022, 1:57 PM Last updated: Tue 26 Jul 2022, 2:02 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 1,257 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,057 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 18,364.

The new cases were detected through 198,379 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on July 26 are 985,524, while total recoveries stand at 964,828. The death toll now stands at 2,332.

Micronesia's first outbreak of Covid-19 grew in one week to more than 1,000 cases by Tuesday, causing alarm in the Pacific Island nation.

Last week, Micronesia likely became the final nation in the world with a population of more than 100,000, to experience an outbreak of the disease, after avoiding it for 2½ years, thanks to its geographic isolation and border controls.

Health officials said cases were rapidly increasing. It reported 140 new cases on Monday, bringing the total to 1,261— a figure which includes some cases caught at the border before the outbreak.

President Joe Biden, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, is improving in health and none of his 17 identified close contacts have so far tested positive for the coronavirus, White House Covid coordinator Ashish Jha said on Sunday.

Jha told ABC News that Biden "had a great day yesterday, was feeling well," and that Biden's close contacts were continuing to follow the protocols of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Biden, 79, had experienced mild symptoms, according to the White House. His diagnosis came as a highly contagious subvariant of the coronavirus drives a new wave of cases in the United States.

Jha told Fox on Sunday morning that Biden likely has that BA5 variant.