Coronavirus: Expired UAE residency, visit visas to remain valid until end-2020

uae visa

Abu Dhabi - ICAUAE spokesperson made the announcement during a virtual press conference on Monday.

UAE announced on Monday that all visas, entry permits and Emirates ID cards will remain valid until the end of 2020, as the country battles the Covid-19 coronavirus.
Talking to the media in a virtual conference today on the Covid-19 situation in the country, Colonel Khamis Al Kaabi, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship spokesperson, said  that "all visas and entry permits - expiring on March 1 - shall remain valid until the end of December, 2020," he revealed.
The residency visa of expatriates, inside or outside the country and expiring on March 1, to stay valid until the end of the year.

Also read: No visa fines until end of the year

"Likewise, Emirates ID cards that happened to expire on March 1 shall remain valid till the end of December 2020."

Brig. Al Kaabi added that they have received many requests from residents and visitors to join their families in their homeland under the current circumstances.
"We are working to coordinate these requests. The ICA affirms its absolute commitment to all segments of society, including citizens, residents, and visitors," he stated.

"We also confirm our willingness to receive and attend to all inquiries through the communication channels announced on the official website of the authority."
According to the UAE government's official portal, there are four types of permits.
The entry permit you need depends on the purpose of your visit. It could be for:
- Tourism
- Visit
- Transit
- Work


