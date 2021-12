California brings back mask mandate as Covid cases rise

The order comes as the per capita rate of new coronavirus cases in California has jumped 47 per cent in the past two weeks

Masked students wait to be taken to their classrooms at a school in California. — AP file

By AP Published: Tue 14 Dec 2021, 2:50 AM

California is bringing back a statewide indoor mask mandate.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration announced the new mandate will start Wednesday and last until January 15. The order comes as the per capita rate of new coronavirus cases in California has jumped 47 per cent in the past two weeks.

“We know people are tired and hungry for normalcy. Frankly, I am too,” California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr Mark Ghaly said on Monday. “That said, this is a critical time where we have a tool that we know has worked and can work.”

California also is tightening existing testing requirements by ordering unvaccinated people attending indoor events of 1,000 people or more to have a negative test within one or two days, depending on the type of test. The state also is recommending travellers who visit or return to California to get tested within five days of their arrival.