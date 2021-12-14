California brings back mask mandate as Covid cases rise

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the Omicron coronavirus variant was spreading at a 'phenomenal rate'
California is bringing back a statewide indoor mask mandate.
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration announced the new mandate will start Wednesday and last until January 15. The order comes as the per capita rate of new coronavirus cases in California has jumped 47 per cent in the past two weeks.
“We know people are tired and hungry for normalcy. Frankly, I am too,” California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr Mark Ghaly said on Monday. “That said, this is a critical time where we have a tool that we know has worked and can work.”
California also is tightening existing testing requirements by ordering unvaccinated people attending indoor events of 1,000 people or more to have a negative test within one or two days, depending on the type of test. The state also is recommending travellers who visit or return to California to get tested within five days of their arrival.
The total doses administered now stand at 22.1 million
There were early signs that vaccinated and previously infected people would not build enough antibodies.
Over 104.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
Authorities had begun investigating a first suspected case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus last week.
Two vaccines leave people vulnerable to latest variant
Qantas said it would fly nearly 10,000 passengers to and from Queensland on Monday in about 100 flights
A small number of players and staff had returned positive lateral flow tests on Sunday morning.
