Abu Dhabi relocates Covid-19 assessment centre in Al Ain

Evaluation of positive cases moved to Al Ain Hospital

Photo: File

By Staff Reporter Published: Sat 6 Nov 2021, 6:16 PM

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, announces relocation of Covid-19 Prime Assessment Center from Al Ain Convention Center.

Effective November 7, the Covid-19 Prime Assessment Center in Al Ain will move as per the below:

· Positive cases: Al Ain Hospital

· Contact cases: SEHA Covid-19 Drive-through Services Centers in Asharej, Al Hili, Al Aamerah and Al Sarouj.