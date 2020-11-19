Video: Sri Lankan politician eats raw fish to prove it won't give you Covid-19

Former fisheries minister Dilip Wedaarachch undertakes the bizarre stunt in a bid to boost flagging fish sales.

Remarkable video footage has emerged of a Sri Lankan politician biting into a whole raw fish to prove it will not give people Covid-19.

Former fisheries minister Dilip Wedaarachchi bizarrely bit into the medium-sized dead fish at a press conference in Colombo on Tuesday in a bid to boost sales following a slump amidst the coronavirus crisis.

The Central Fish Market in the Sri Lankan capital was forced to close following an outbreak of Covid-19, which caused prices to fall.

A former Sri Lankan fisheries minister ate raw fish during a news conference to boost fish sales in the country, badly hit by the pandemic.



Read today's top stories here: https://t.co/4ozTbgvoxl pic.twitter.com/y0Cz9VVCDb — SkyNews (@SkyNews) November 18, 2020

As a result, tens of thousands of tonnes fish have been left unsold as many Sri Lankans have stopped buying a staple part of their diet.

Mr Wedaarachchi, 63, said: "I brought this fish to show you. I am making an appeal to the people of this country to eat this fish.

"Don't be afraid. You will not get infected by the coronavirus.

"We eat this raw. I will eat and show you," he said before biting into the whole fish.

"Our people who are in the fisheries industry cannot sell their fish," he added. "The people of this country are not eating fish and owners of multi-day fishing boats cannot afford to go to sea. They are in debt because they couldn't sell their fish."

As of Thursday, Sri Lanka had reported 18,645 cases of Covid-19, with only 69 deaths.