Video: Plane diverted after unruly passenger allegedly refuses mask, snorts substance

The man also inappropriately touched at least one female passenger and showed "erratic behaviour."

A JetBlue flight was diverted from its path from New York to San Francisco due to an unruly passenger.

According to ABC 7 News, the flight was diverted to Minneapolis, Minnesota after the man refused to wear a mask, began snorting a white substance and inappropriately touched at least one female passenger.

A video shot by a passenger shows the plane erupting into applause on Sunday night as a JetBlue employee explains that the man was arrested on arrival in Minneapolis.

Uhhh my @JetBlue flight JFK-SFO just got diverted to MSP because an anti-masker was snorting coke in the bathroom and sexually harassing another passenger... props for to the crew for dealing with this maniac. @OneMileataTime @garyleff pic.twitter.com/CABOec8P3j — Matt Kawashima (@mattkawashima) May 16, 2021

According to the employee, the man was "gesturing stabbing motions towards another passenger and was also observed erratic behaviour and snorting a white substance."

Witnesses say that aside from possessing a bag full of the “white substance,” which was suspected to be cocaine or meth, the man also made inappropriate comments to numerous female passengers and yelled racist slurs towards passengers upon boarding.

Passengers also gave several descriptions of the man’s odd behaviour, including that he started “yelling that he wanted a white Porsche” when he got to his seat.

"He just wanted us to sing at some point, and he smelled very strongly, it was a very pungent smell, and he kept walking to the bathroom," said witness Salma Srour.

Though the plane arrived at its destination a few hours late, passengers were appreciative of how JetBlue employees handled the situation.