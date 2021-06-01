Filed on June 1, 2021 | Last updated on June 1, 2021 at 11.50 am

Video: How to book a Covid vaccine appointment in Dubai via WhatsApp

Step-by-step guide to getting an appointment via WhatsApp

Booking a vaccine appointment in Dubai has become much more convenient in Dubai. The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) on Monday extended its Covid-19 WhatsApp hotline service to help residents book appointments for the vaccine.

The chatbot-powered free service was first launched last year to answer queries about the Covid-19 virus.

Here is a step-by-step guide to booking an appointment for the vaccine:

>> Add 800 342 to your phone contacts list.

>> Send ‘Hi’ to the number via WhatsApp.

>> Choose your preferred language: Arabic (1) or English (2).

>> Of the five options that come next, choose 3: Book Covid-19 vaccine appointment.

>> Accept the disclaimers.

>> Submit your Medical Record Number (MRN) and link it to WhatsApp. This is a prerequisite to access the service.

>> Select your vaccination centre.

>> Choose date and time as per the earliest options available.

>> You will then receive a confirmation message with the name of the centre, date and time of the appointment.