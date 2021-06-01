- EVENTS
Video: How to book a Covid vaccine appointment in Dubai via WhatsApp
Step-by-step guide to getting an appointment via WhatsApp
Booking a vaccine appointment in Dubai has become much more convenient in Dubai. The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) on Monday extended its Covid-19 WhatsApp hotline service to help residents book appointments for the vaccine.
The chatbot-powered free service was first launched last year to answer queries about the Covid-19 virus.
DHA now provides an option to book the #COVID19 vaccine via #WhatsApp. pic.twitter.com/ZwvNfB99vi— (@DHA_Dubai) May 31, 2021
Here is a step-by-step guide to booking an appointment for the vaccine:
>> Add 800 342 to your phone contacts list.
>> Send ‘Hi’ to the number via WhatsApp.
>> Choose your preferred language: Arabic (1) or English (2).
>> Of the five options that come next, choose 3: Book Covid-19 vaccine appointment.
>> Accept the disclaimers.
>> Submit your Medical Record Number (MRN) and link it to WhatsApp. This is a prerequisite to access the service.
>> Select your vaccination centre.
>> Choose date and time as per the earliest options available.
>> You will then receive a confirmation message with the name of the centre, date and time of the appointment.
