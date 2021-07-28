UAE traveller alert: These are the most widely accepted Covid vaccines in the world
Over 3.89 billion vaccination doses have been administered globally.
Covid vaccination proof is becoming increasingly critical for global travellers as air travel resumes.
With many governments only welcoming visitors who have received certain Covid-19 vaccines, it is important to know which jab is being accepted as valid proof of Covid-19 immunity by your destination country.
According to The Economist, the top five accepted vaccines around the world are AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sputnik V, Sinopharm and Moderna.
Johnson & Johnson, Covishield, Sinovac, Covaxin and CanSinoBio rounded off the top 10.
The British-Swedish pharmaceutical and biotechnology firm AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine is recognised by close to 120 governments around the world. It is the most-used vaccine and it is also approved by the World Health Organisation.
Meanwhile, Pfizer-BioNTech is accepted by nearly 90 countries, Russia’s Sputnik by more than 60 governments, and Sinopharm by around 50 countries, The Economist said, quoting visaguide.world.
In the UAE, there are currently five Covid-19 vaccines that have been approved by the UAE authorities. These are Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Sputnik V and Moderna.
Sinopharm and Pfizer-BioNTech are, by far, the most widely-used vaccines in the UAE.
Globally, confirmed cases of Covid-19 have passed 195.23 million globally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
The number of confirmed deaths stands at more than 4.33 million. However, over 3.89 billion vaccination doses have been administered globally.
In the UAE, nearly 70 per cent of the population has received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 78 per cent have received one shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.
