UAE travel: Special centre assists Abu Dhabi passengers landing in other emirates

Video released today to explain the services offered at the International Passenger Centre.

A special centre set up at Ghantout assists Abu Dhabi-bound passengers arriving in airports in other emirates.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the Government of Abu Dhabi Media Office shared a video that explained the services offered at the International Passenger Centre.

On reaching the centre, residents or tourists must first fill an application form.

Those arriving from Abu Dhabi’s ‘green list’ of destinations need not quarantine.

For those arriving from other countries, they have to serve a mandatory quarantine. They would need to wear a tracking watch given to them from the centre during this period.

Earlier this month, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee had announced updated travel procedures for citizens and residents of the UAE Capital returning from travel abroad.

Vaccinated travellers arriving from green list destinations must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine, and take a PCR test on day 6.

When arriving from other destinations, they must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for seven days and take a PCR test on day 6.

Unvaccinated citizens and residents arriving in Abu Dhabi from green list destinations must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine, and take a PCR test on days 6 and 12. When arriving from other destinations, they must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for 12 days and take another PCR test on day 11.