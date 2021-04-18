- EVENTS
UAE has the best Covid vaccines in the world: Top official
Health official reaffirms the efficacy of Covid-19 jabs available in the UAE.
Dr. Farida Al Hosani, the Director of the Department of Communicable Diseases, has announced that all Covid-19 vaccines available in the UAE are among the best variants of antidotes in the world against the raging contagion.
She stated that the nation's wise and visionary leadership has embarked upon a policy to ramp up the number of vaccinated people to reach a critical mass of "acquired immunity", which could lead to a drastic reduction in the spread of the viral outbreak.
The announcement was made during a virtual session on the Covid-19 pandemic, which was organised by the Ministry of Justice in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre.
Counsellor Saud Buhendi, Vice- President of the Youth Council of the Ministry of Justice, moderated the session.
Dr. Al Hosani singled out the UAE's robust justice sector and complimented it for emerging as a leading partner that helped the country win over the Covid-19 challenge.
She held forth on the importance of precautionary measures, despite the nation's impressive record in rolling out a vaccination drive. She urged parents to take care of toddlers amid the viral outbreak.
She also appealed to the public to take the Covid-19 jab at the earliest, as the vaccine seeks to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, and keep the vulnerable population, especially senior citizens and children, safe from the deadly contagion.
