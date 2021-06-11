UAE: Expat who lost eight relatives in India launches Covid relief fund

The initiative has been launched by Future Philanthropist in association with Dar Al Ber Society

Dubai-based social activist and philanthropist who lost eight relatives in less than a month to Covid-19 in India have launched an initiative with a leading UAE-based NGO to help patients in her home country.

Founder of the community group Future Philanthropist, Juhi Yasmeen Khan, launched the ‘We are with you, India’ initiative in association with Dar Al Ber Society. Funds collected will be used to purchase PPE suits, N95 and surgical masks, oxygen cylinders, hospital beds, ambulances and medicine for those in need.

The donation will be used to provide medical support to people impacted by Covid-19, and other necessary aid to those recovering from the illness, or who had a familial death. Aster DM Foundation Intl will be the medical provider for on-ground activities during phase one of the ‘We are with you, India’ campaign.

Khan said she lost eight relatives, including her father-in-law and uncle, in 22 days during the deadly second wave. “The pandemic has exhausted the medical, governmental and social workers/sectors in India, and has caused mass devastation. As non-resident Indians (NRIs) it is normal to feel powerless to provide real support, but we can make a real difference to thousands of lives through our monetary contributions,” said Khan.

Interested donors can contribute towards the fund from anywhere in the world, she said. Dar Al Ber Society has created a separate online donation system to collect funds for the campaign. “The allocation and utilisation of the funds collected will be closely monitored by the society,” stated Khan.

How will the campaign work?

Khan said the initiative is the result of in-depth research and several meetings with authorities from government departments and other related fields. “We will start the campaign in New Delhi, India’s capital city. After which, depending on the funds collected, we will extend our help to other parts of India,” said Khan.

“We are in constant touch with state governments to ensure the smooth and transparent operations. We are working in close alignment with local and national government authorities who have expertise in outbreak response protocols and referral procedures. We will roll out the project in multiple phases with the help of a team that will work closely with us. We will make sure the right kind of help reaches the people who need it the most,” she added.

The campaign organisers plan to create volunteer groups in India to organise medical camps, create bed space for patients, provide oxygen cylinders and medicines, and arrange ambulance service.

“We will work with other medical institutes in the later phases. Aster is sure to provide us with the best medical supplies, services and assistance at reasonable prices,” Khan explained.

Mohammed Sohail Al Muhairi, CEO and managing director of Dar Al Ber, said in a statement, “We are with you, India’ is a humanitarian campaign that aims to ensure that those affected by the pandemic receive appropriate treatment and other requirements.”

He added, “It also aims to support measures to curb the spread of the pandemic in India, to ensure the health and well-being of the Indian people, and to protect the country’s achievements, stability and development.”

Al Muhairi, said, “The initiative carries the UAE's humanitarian message to the world, and showcases the country's policy and civilised vision in the charitable work sector. It is a testimony for the wise leadership and the inherent attitude of its citizens towards global altruism, as well as the shared history between India and the Emirates’”

Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, said, “We are glad to join hands with Dar Al Ber Society and Future Philanthropist on the project including providing the required on-ground healthcare support and service.”

How to Donate

Click the link below to directly enter Dar Al Ber Society's donation site and follow the procedure:

>> https://daralber.ae/india/index.html

The campaign is subject to the supervision of the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai. Those wishing to contribute and support the campaign can donate through Du and Etisalat by sending SMS with the word ‘India’ to the following numbers:

>> 6026 for Dhs 200

>> 6027 for Dhs 100

>> 2252 for Dhs 50

>> 6025 for Dhs 20

2289 for Dhs 10