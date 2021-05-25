- EVENTS
UAE events open only to Covid-vaccinated residents
They must also have a negative Covid PCR test result.
All kinds of events and exhibitions in the UAE are restricted to Covid-vaccinated residents only, a top official announced on Tuesday.
Addressing the weekly Covid-19 briefing, Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson for the UAE Health Sector, said attendees would need to present a negative PCR result of a test taken no more than 48 hours prior to attending the events.
Residents must have the active letter E on the UAE’s Covid tracing app Al Hosn to gain entry to events.
The official announced that more than 78.11 per cent of eligible residents of the country have received the Covid vaccine. Close to 85 per cent of the elderly have received the jab, Al Hosani added.
