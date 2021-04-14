Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid: Police patrols prevent Ramadan gatherings

Hesham Salah/Sharjah
Filed on April 14, 2021
Violators are under the lens, police warn.

Sharjah Police authorities have come up with a new security mechanism to ensure the public is following all precautionary measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 during the Holy month of Ramadan, which started on Tuesday.

According to Emarat Al Youm, the force has put in place a robust mechanism to prevent other untoward incidents such as the use of fireworks by minors. Police patrols have been intensified to eradicate all illegal activities from the emirate.

The police are keeping a tab on all community gatherings and any violation is being strictly dealt with.

Awareness text messages are being sent in Arabic, English, and Urdu languages to the public, urging them to maintain personal hygiene and social distancing norms, the police said.




