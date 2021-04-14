- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE Covid: Police patrols prevent Ramadan gatherings
Violators are under the lens, police warn.
Sharjah Police authorities have come up with a new security mechanism to ensure the public is following all precautionary measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 during the Holy month of Ramadan, which started on Tuesday.
According to Emarat Al Youm, the force has put in place a robust mechanism to prevent other untoward incidents such as the use of fireworks by minors. Police patrols have been intensified to eradicate all illegal activities from the emirate.
The police are keeping a tab on all community gatherings and any violation is being strictly dealt with.
Awareness text messages are being sent in Arabic, English, and Urdu languages to the public, urging them to maintain personal hygiene and social distancing norms, the police said.
-
Rest of Asia
India remains badly placed to tackle Covid...
India's crisis highlights the need to increase investment in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Infections in UK down to September...
Measures taken by government successful in controlling spread of the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: English variant won't lead to serious...
Previous studies had shown it was linked to a higher likelihood of... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa tests Covid...
Chief minister had been campaigning in the state by-elections. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
7 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli