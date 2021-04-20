UAE Covid: Over 3.8 million residents fully vaccinated against coronavirus

The UAE is one of the first countries to provide the vaccine for all eligible groups.

There are more than 3.8 million fully vaccinated people in the UAE, a top official said during the weekly briefing.

“The UAE is one of the first countries to provide the vaccine for all eligible groups. The national vaccination campaign successfully provided the first doses of the vaccine to 5,081,853 people and the second dose to 3,836.521 people, making for a total of 65.54 per cent of the eligible groups. While 74.63 per cent of individuals above the age of 60 were vaccinated,” said Saif Al Dhaheri, spokesperson of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management (NCEMA).

Earlier on Tuesday, the NCEMA had announced that 113,621 doses of the vaccine were given in the last 24 hours, to reach 9,788,826 doses at a distribution rate of 98.97 doses per 100 people.

Al Dhaheri said that the reinfection rate among the fully vaccinated was “very low”.

“The initial results of positive cases of individuals who received the second dose was very low, the effectiveness of the vaccine ranged from very good to excellent. Most symptoms experienced by vaccinated infected individuals were very mild with only a small percentage admitted to the hospital, the health sector will present the results of the study once completed.”

He stressed that it was necessary for eligible age groups of people, i.e., those above 16 years of age to vaccinate in order to “reach full recovery and protect society from the mutated virus and prevent serious complications”.

