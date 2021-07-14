UAE: 77,513 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
The UAE has administered 77,513 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 16.1 million. This takes the rate of doses to 162.9 per 100 people.
77,513 doses of #COVID19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP. #TogetherWeRecover #WamNews pic.twitter.com/54kN8X5kLJ— WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) July 14, 2021
A sharp upturn in new coronavirus infections due to the highly contagious Delta variant and a slowdown in vaccination rates have pushed governments to make Covid-19 jabs mandatory for health workers or other high-risk groups.
A growing number of countries also stipulate that a jab, or a negative test will be needed for dining out, among others.
Viral vector and mRNA vaccines, including Russia's Sputnik V, provide enough protection against the new Delta strain of the coronavirus, Head of the Novosibirsk State University's Laboratory and corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) Sergey Netesov told Sputnik.
"According to data from the UK, the US and other countries, mRNA and vector vaccines, including our Sputnik V, protect against it [the Delta variant], albeit to a lesser extent, but they do protect against it. They offered 95 per cent protection against the initial strain, and now they give 90 per cent protection against the 'delta' variant," Netesov said.
He added that the vaccines already developed should be used as they are quite effective.
