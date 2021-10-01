UAE: 69,082 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Over 20 million vaccine doses have been administered so far in the UAE

The UAE has administered 69,082 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 20.1 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 203.44 per 100 people.

Russia on Friday reported a high for coronavirus deaths for a fourth day running as infections continue to surge.

A government tally reported 887 fatalities over the past 24 hours. Over the same period there were 24,522 new cases — the highest total since late July.

The new figure brings the country’s total deaths from Covid-19 to 208,142 — the highest in Europe. The world’s fifth worst-hit country with more than 7.5 million infections, Russia has seen cases climb since August as vaccinations stalled.

Meanwhile, India logged 26,727 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 33,766,707, while the active cases declined to 275,224, the lowest in 196 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 448,339 with 277 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8am.

The active cases comprise 0.82 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.86 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 1,796 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.