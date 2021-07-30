UAE: 62,064 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia announced on Friday that it will reopen its borders to international tourists from August 1.

The UAE has administered 62,064 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 16.7 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 169.24 per 100 people.

To aid the country in achieving a 100 per cent vaccination rate against Covid-19, now several private hospitals in Dubai on Wednesday started offering the first and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine that is said to be over 90 per cent effective against the various strains of the virus, including the Delta and Delta plus variants.

Earlier, mostly government health centres were administering the RNA technology vaccine (Pfizer) and only Sinopharm was available at private hospitals in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia announced on Friday that it will reopen its borders to international tourists from August 1, 2021. Tourism visa holders who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be able to enter the country from August 1, 2021 without the need to quarantine. Travellers will need to provide evidence of a full course of one the four vaccines currently recognised: two doses of the Oxford/Astra Zeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or a single dose of the vaccine produced by Johnson and Johnson.