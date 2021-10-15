UAE: 31,708 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The rate of doses stands at 208.74 per 100 people in the country.

The UAE has administered 31,708 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 20.64 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 208.74 per 100 people.

Dr Saif Al Dhaheri, the official spokesperson for the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA), said that the UAE continues to lead in global rankings for Covid-19 vaccination rates in a new evidence of the resilience of its medical sector and ability to efficiently respond to the pandemic and ensure public health and safety.

US to lift curbs for vaccinated foreign travellers, says White House

The Philippines started vaccinating young people aged 12-17 against the coronavirus on Friday, hoping it will enable schools to safely reopen even as the country battles one of Asia’s worst Covid-19 outbreaks.

Saudi Arabia will ease Covid-19 curbs from October 17 in response to a sharp drop in daily infections, SPA reported on Friday.

The government will lift social distancing measures and allow full-capacity attendance at the country's two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah, the agency added.

Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE said on Friday that they had submitted data supporting the use of their Covid-19 vaccine in children aged between five and less than 12 years to the European Medicines Agency.

Although the vaccine is currently not allowed for that age group, it has been authorised for use in children over 12 years of age in both the United States and the European Union.