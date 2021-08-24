Teachers' Covid-19 vaccinations: Parents in Dubai confident about sending kids to school

Marco Fraschatti, an Italian event management expert said he and his wife had no worries sending their child to school.

Parents say they feel increasingly confident and comfortable sending their wards for in-class learning now as almost all teachers and school staff have got the jab.

Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) announced that all teaching and learning in Dubai’s private schools will be in-person from October 3. After this date, students wishing to continue with distance learning need to provide a medical certificate issued by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

Marco Fraschatti, an Italian event management expert said he and his wife had no worries sending their child to school. “The vaccinated numbers among teachers in the UAE are highly impressive, with many western countries not even coming close. Authorities here have always given priority to the safety of students and school staff, which has helped assuage our worries,”

Many parents Khaleej Times spoke to said that they trusted that the authorities’ decision is in the best interests of children and that they will ensure the safety of children.

“We are thankful that authorities have given importance to academics, while keeping in mind the safety of children,” added Fraschatti.

Schools have given students the option of continuing with remote learning for some time after the new academic year starts on August 29. This model will be in place until October 3, after which all schools will return to 100 per cent in-person learning, Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced on Monday.

However, class groups or grade/year levels may temporarily switch to distance learning if positive cases of Covid-19 are detected.

Yuseph Hawatt, an Australian expat said he is looking forward to his children returning to school. “I feel really confident to send my children to school as I believe the authorities and schools have done their best to ensure safety of all.”

Hawatt’s children Dean (Grade 4), and Aliyah (Grade 5) study at Emirates International School in Dubai. The operations manager at a private Dubai firm says he has taught his children to follow all Covid-safety measures. “My planning and preparations are focused around keeping my children fit and healthy,” Hawatt said. “This involves regular exercise, and providing them with healthy meals to take to school. This will help support their overall health, education, and learning.”

