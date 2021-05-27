Stranded frontline workers request entry into UAE amid flight ban

They urge authorities to allow Covid-19 vaccinated residents to return

The UAE’s proud frontline workers, who admirably battled the Covid-19 pandemic, stranded outside the country due to a flight ban on passengers from certain countries have urged authorities to allow them to return to the Arabian Gulf nation.

They urged the UAE authorities to allow those who have received Covid-19 jabs. They even suggested quarantine upon arrival in the country.

Currently, a number of UAE residents hailing from the Indian subcontinent are stranded in their home countries due to flight bans while they were on vacations.

Residents, including healthcare workers, were on vacations in their home country when the UAE announced a travel ban on passengers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

Some of the stranded frontline workers have sent out emails to Khaleej Times, inquiring about the resumption of flights and also requesting authorities to grant them permission to return to the UAE and resume their work.

“I’m an employee, a front-line nurse in Dubai, working for a reputed hospital and serving people. I went to India on vacation on April 1st after successfully fighting the second wave of Covid-19 in Dubai. But I’m unable to fly back to Dubai,” said Sandhya, a registered nurse, in an email to Khaleej Times.

She said she might lose her job if doesn’t return to the UAE on time.

Healthcare workers are in high demand since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year. Many healthcare facility operators expanded their operations and workforce, especially nurses.

“I so proudly tell everyone that I'm a frontline worker in Dubai. But I wish that there would be some way that front-liners get special attention to be allowed to enter into the country,” she said.

“It’s my honest view with regards to my role in this Covid-19 fight and also many other healthcare workers who are stuck here in India,” she said.

Another UAE resident Sanjeev Kumar, who works for a medical centre, is also stuck in India due to the flight ban. Since Kumar received the Covid-19 vaccine in Dubai, he urged the UAE authorities to allow those stranded residents who are vaccinated to return.

He requested that work permit holders should be allowed to return to the UAE because their families survive on their monthly salaries.

“How can we sit at home and how will our families’ needs be fulfilled?” he asked

Dominica, also a UAE resident and stuck abroad, requested the authorities to allow fully vaccinated passengers holding residency visas to travel back to Dubai at the earliest.

“The required quarantine and testing can be imposed on these passengers,” she suggested.

