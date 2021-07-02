Coronavirus Pandemic
Russia posts record Covid deaths for fourth day running

AFP/Moscow
Filed on July 2, 2021
Medics escort a woman into a hospital where Covid patients are being treated near Moscow. photo: AFP

Government tally shows 679 coronavirus deaths in 24-four period.


Russia on Friday reported 679 coronavirus deaths, a record number of pandemic-related fatalities over a 24-four period for the fourth day in a row, a government tally showed.

Russia, the fifth worst-hit country in the world, is battling a surging outbreak driven by the highly infectious Delta variant and worsened by a lagging vaccination drive.




