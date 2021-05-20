Prince Harry, Meghan to set up community relief centre in Mumbai

The centre is aimed at providing aid and support during the country’s devastating second wave of Covid-19

On their third wedding anniversary on Thursday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made an announcement to build a community relief centre in Mumbai, amid the Covid-19 crisis in India.

In a statement shared on the Archewell Foundation website, the couple said that the centre will be built in partnership with World Central Kitchen (WCK).

“Right now, Covid-19 cases are spiking across the entire country of India. On Tuesday, India’s total virus cases exceeded 25 million, with 260,000 new cases and 4,329 deaths reported in the past 24 hours,” the statement said.

“Hundreds of thousands of lives have been lost, millions have been infected, and there is widespread concern that the crisis is even worse than reported.”

The centre is aimed at providing aid and support during the country’s devastating second wave of Covid-19. “During future crises, these centres can be quickly activated as emergency response kitchens — or vaccination sites — and through calmer times they can serve as food distribution hubs, schools, clinics, or community gathering spaces for families,” the statement added.

The new relief centre will be situated close to Myna Mahila, an Indian nongovernmental organisation (NGO) focused on women’s empowerment through health awareness and employment opportunities, which Meghan has been involved with since March 2017, according to media reports.

WCK, which was founded in 2010 by celebrity chef José Andrés, has already been active in India throughout its Covid-19 crisis. The organisation is currently situated at eight hotels serving more than 20,000 fresh lunches and dinners to frontline hospital workers and quarantine centres every day.