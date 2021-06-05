Pakistan: PIA staff return bag containing gold, cash to traveller

Filed on June 5, 2021 | Last updated on June 5, 2021 at 10.30 am

The bag also contained a laptop and other valuables which the passenger forgot at an airport lounge.

Pakistan International Airlines staff reunited a passenger with a bag of his valuables on Friday.

According to ARYNews, the bag contained gold ornaments, a laptop and foreign currency. The man had forgotten the bag at a domestic lounge at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport while travelling from Karachi to Lahore.

The terminal manager at the airport had found the bag and quickly informed authorities about it.

PIA officials later managed to contact the owner and return his luggage to him after carrying out the necessary procedures.