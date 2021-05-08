- EVENTS
New Covid rule: 10-day hotel quarantine must for Filipinos flying home from UAE
New testing and quarantine rules for all international arrivals were listed out in an advisory issued by the embassy.
Starting today, May 8, Filipinos who are flying home will have to undergo hotel quarantine for 10 days upon arrival.
In an advisory issued by the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi, new testing and quarantine rules for all international arrivals were listed out.
A 14-day quarantine is mandatory. The first 10 days will have to be spent either in a hotel or an authorised facility, while the rest can be continued at home, provided that a negative RT-PCR test result is received, the advisory said.
“Testing will now be on Day 7, instead of Day 6, with Day 1 being the date of arrival and check-in,” it added.
