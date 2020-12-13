Kuwait authorises emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

Ministry of Health gave approval after thorough safety review of the vaccine.

Kuwait Ministry of Health has authorised the emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine, a ministry official announced on Sunday.

A joint committee of the medicine registration and supervision department and the public health department for the evaluation and registration of vaccines, has approved emergency use of the vaccine, Dr. Abdullah Al-Bader, Assistant Undersecretary for Pharmaceutical and Food Supervision, said.

He added that the committee's decision followed a thorough review of the safety and quality specifications of the vaccine.

"The committee also reviewed results of clinical trials."

Al Bader emphasized that MoH would closely follow the safety of the vaccine following its use to ensure well-being of the public.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently issued the first emergency use authorisation of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

So far, US, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and UK have authorised the use of Pfizer's vaccine.