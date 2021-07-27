Kuwait: 3 nurses forge Covid vaccination certificates, arrested
The trio have been referred to the Public Prosecution.
Authorities in Kuwait have arrested three nurses for issuing forged Covid-19 vaccination certificates.
| 3 -19 pic.twitter.com/dEoVkN8sH3— - (@KUWAIT_MOH) July 26, 2021
The country's Ministry of Health stated that investigations are underway in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior to monitor the limited number of certificates and take necessary measures against the culprits.
The authority also praised the cooperation of the Ministry of Interior to nab all those involved in the case.
