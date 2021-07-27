Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Kuwait: 3 nurses forge Covid vaccination certificates, arrested

Web report/Kuwait
Filed on July 27, 2021
Photo (for illustrative purposes): Alamy

The trio have been referred to the Public Prosecution.


Authorities in Kuwait have arrested three nurses for issuing forged Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

The trio have been referred to the Public Prosecution.

The country's Ministry of Health stated that investigations are underway in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior to monitor the limited number of certificates and take necessary measures against the culprits.

The authority also praised the cooperation of the Ministry of Interior to nab all those involved in the case.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210722&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210729812&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 