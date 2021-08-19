Key players in India’s Covid-19 resilience

How Aster DM Healthcare supported the country’s fight against the pandemic disease.

During the recent pandemic, India has been tested to its core, with people being subjected to unimaginable crisis, sufferings, loss and yet the country holds strong and continues to push forward. It was phenomenal to see how NRIs based across the world came together to support Indians in need, alongside the local and international governments. While the UAE Government extended its support to India, the NRI community based here, the largest in the world, contributed heavily through donation of relief material and essential supplies.

Aster DM Healthcare also played a significant role by setting up multiple Covid-19 field hospitals in major surge areas like New Delhi, Kerala, and Bangalore in a matter of few days, in addition to the efforts of our 14 hospitals to serve Covid positive patients across all five States that we are present in. In addition, our Aster Volunteers programme continues to play a significant role in making healthcare accessible for the needy during this difficult period through our various programmes. Till date we have served 28,000 Covid positive patients and screened over 1,662,726 people across GCC and India.

Despite the challenges we have seen some remarkable achievements. The launch of India’s first Covid-19 vaccine- Covaxin, gave hope to Indians and many other nations as the country supplied the vaccine to Nepal, Bangladesh, Morocco and Brazil among others. The pandemic also fueled the Indian government’s vision to become self-reliant or ATMANIRBHAR Bharat and promote the start-up culture. This is proving to be a boon for the healthcare sector with multiple health-tech start-ups innovating and introducing key solutions to modern-day challenges. XHealth Innovation labs, an effort by Aster Innovation and Research Centre, India’s first accelerator and incubator programme is in the process of working with many of these start-ups to develop path-breaking solutions.

Also, Aster is one of the key sponsors of the India pavilion at the World Expo in Dubai due to start in October 2021 with plans underway to showcase the key role that healthcare has played in strengthening ties between the two countries.

Lastly, I want to say that the path forward in continuing India’s journey of resilience is through vaccination. It is our only hope for putting the pandemic behind us and continuing our journey to build a glorious future for India and its citizens. We, at Aster, remain committed to the nation and its people to ensure a healthy future for Indians across the world.

- by Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare