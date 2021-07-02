Kerala government has nothing to hide on Covid deaths: Health minister
A new transparent and decentralised online system reports Covid related deaths.
The Kerala government is classifying Covid deaths based on ICMR/WHO guidelines and its new online reporting system captures these deaths in hospitals real time, said Veena George, the health minister.
A new transparent and decentralised online system reports Covid related deaths. The concerned doctor or hospital chief has to report within 24 hours of the Covid patient’s death, added the minister.
“The state government has nothing to hide on the matter and earlier also based on the ICMR and WHO guidelines Covid deaths were being reported," she pointed out in response to the opposition charge about the government not considering post-Covid complications related deaths as fatalities due to the disease.
According to the minister, the government had not received any complaints about the non-inclusion of any Covid deaths. The government was willing to re-examine in case any death had been left out from the list, she added.
After the Supreme Court’s recent direction to the National Disaster Management Authority to come out with guidelines for payment of ex gratia to family members of Covid-19 victims, there has been growing demand in Kerala for a review of deaths related to Covid.
Leader of the opposition in the state assembly, V.D. Satheeshan said all deaths due to Covid-related complications should be considered as caused by the pandemic. He said the government was trying to cover up Covid deaths to project the state as a model of Covid containment. KPCC president K. Sudhakaran asked the government to re-examine all deaths due to post-Covid ailments.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Delta variant to become predominant mutation...
According to reports, the Delta strain is believed to be the fastest... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Covid swabs replaced for staff to show ill,...
The accused used to get money from such employees of the private... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
WHO sounds alarm over Euro 2020 as Covid cases...
Hundreds of cases have been detected among spectators attending Euro... READ MORE
-
News
UAE bans citizens from flying to India, Pakistan,...
The decision was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Australia to halve arrivals from overseas,...
Australia to cut arrivals from overseas to 3,000 a week. READ MORE
-
Americas
130 countries back global minimum corporate tax...
The new tax regime will add some $150 billion to government coffers... READ MORE
-
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words
WKND Exclusive: Shashi Tharoor's World of Words
Shashi Tharoor’s World of Words is a weekly column in which the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Delta variant to become predominant mutation...
According to reports, the Delta strain is believed to be the fastest... READ MORE
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program