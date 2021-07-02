Kerala government has nothing to hide on Covid deaths: Health minister

A new transparent and decentralised online system reports Covid related deaths.

The Kerala government is classifying Covid deaths based on ICMR/WHO guidelines and its new online reporting system captures these deaths in hospitals real time, said Veena George, the health minister.

A new transparent and decentralised online system reports Covid related deaths. The concerned doctor or hospital chief has to report within 24 hours of the Covid patient’s death, added the minister.

“The state government has nothing to hide on the matter and earlier also based on the ICMR and WHO guidelines Covid deaths were being reported," she pointed out in response to the opposition charge about the government not considering post-Covid complications related deaths as fatalities due to the disease.

According to the minister, the government had not received any complaints about the non-inclusion of any Covid deaths. The government was willing to re-examine in case any death had been left out from the list, she added.

After the Supreme Court’s recent direction to the National Disaster Management Authority to come out with guidelines for payment of ex gratia to family members of Covid-19 victims, there has been growing demand in Kerala for a review of deaths related to Covid.

Leader of the opposition in the state assembly, V.D. Satheeshan said all deaths due to Covid-related complications should be considered as caused by the pandemic. He said the government was trying to cover up Covid deaths to project the state as a model of Covid containment. KPCC president K. Sudhakaran asked the government to re-examine all deaths due to post-Covid ailments.