India-UAE flight suspension extended until July 6, Air India tells passengers
Earlier this week, Air India Express tweeted out an update on the suspension.
The suspension of passenger flights from India to UAE will continue until July 6, India's flag carrier Air India told passengers.
Responding to comments from customers on social media, the airline said that travel restrictions will continue until July 6, and urged passengers to closely monitor the carrier's website and social media accounts for further updates.
Dear Mr. Rakesh, In view of travel restrictions announced by UAE government, flights between India and UAE are suspended till 06th Jul'21. Please keep a watch on our Twitter handle and website for further updates.— Air India (@airindiain) June 10, 2021
Dear Mr. Hussain, In view of travel restrictions announced by UAE government, flights between India and UAE are suspended till 06th Jul'21. Please keep a watch on our Twitter handle and website for further updates.— Air India (@airindiain) June 10, 2021
Earlier this week, India’s budget carrier Air India Express tweeted out that the suspension on passenger flights from India to the UAE will continue until July 6.
It said the UAE's civil aviation authority has extended the suspension.
Dubai's Emirates had earlier said that passenger flights from India would remain suspended at least until June 30. There was no update about an extension on the airline’s website as at 11.20am today.
The suspension of incoming passenger traffic from India to the UAE began on April 24. It was extended on May 4 by the UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) in light of a deadly second wave of Covid-19 currently affecting India.
