- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
India reports over 208,000 Covid cases, as it conducts highest single-day tests
This is second day in a row that case positivity rate has remained below 10 per cent mark
India on Wednesday reported 2,08,921 Covid-19 infections, pushing the overall tally of cases to 2,71,57,795, as the country conducted 22,17,320 coronavirus tests, its highest-ever in a day, according to Union Health Ministry data.
The data also showed that 2,95,955 patients recovered from the virus in a span of 24 hours, pushing the total recoveries so far to 2,43,50,816. The national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 89.66 per cent, it showed.
The death toll also climbed to 3,11,388 with 4,157 fatalities reported in a 24-hour period, the data updated at 8 am showed.
A total of 22,17,320 tests, the highest in a day, were conducted on Tuesday taking the cumulative number so far in the country to 33,48,11,496, while the daily positivity declined to 9.42 per cent, the ministry said.
This is the second day in a row that the case positivity rate has remained below 10 per cent, the ministry said. The weekly positivity rate has also declined to 11.45 per cent.
The updated data showed that the number of active cases have further come down to 24,95,591, with a net decline of 91,191 in a span of 24 hours.
The active cases now constituting 9.19 per cent of the total infections.
The case fatality rate was 1.15 per cent, the data showed.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India reports over 208,000 Covid cases, as it...
This is second day in a row that case positivity rate has remained... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Maldives imposes strict restrictions as ...
People will be allowed out for a few hours each day for essential... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UK failed in Covid 'disaster', PM Johnson's ex-...
'The secretive British state was woefully unprepared for the pandemic' READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Haryana man is the first Indian to take Covid...
Drug was administered to former US President Donald Trump when he had ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,757 cases, 1,725 recoveries, 3...
More than 49.2 million tests have been conducted across the country... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: ‘Flower’ supermoon tonight, how...
The first lunar eclipse of the year is special as the moon is going... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE temperatures cross 49°C for four days...
Expect more summer rains as NCM steps up cloud-seeding missions. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Planning to remit cash? You might want to...
Planning to remit money? Hold it. The rupee is likely to weaken in... READ MORE