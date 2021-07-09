India: Covid curfew may extend beyond July 12, Goa CM says
Government thinking of providing more relaxations after curfew is extended.
Goa's Covid-related state-level curfew may not wind up just yet, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant hinted on Friday.
"We need to think about continuing with the state curfew for some more time," Sawant told reporters here.
The current phase of the state level curfew in Goa is scheduled to end on July 12. While extending the curfew on July 2, Sawant had allowed reopening of restaurants and bars as well as outdoor sports complexes.
The state level curfew had been first imposed on May 9, in wake of a surge of Covid-19 infections and deaths in the state. The curfew was later extended periodically on six occasions, since its imposition.
Sawant also said that the government was thinking of providing more relaxations when the curfew is eventually extended after July 12.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Special flights to repatriate stranded Filipinos...
The special flights are required to have prior approval from the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flight bookings to Dubai reopen from some Indian...
Travel from India was suspended on April 24. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: UK readies plan to allow in vaccinated...
From July 19, fully vaccinated UK residents and children will no... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Only vaccinated people can board domestic...
Travellers from abroad who have got both doses of an approved vaccine ... READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Adha: Zul Hijjah moon unlikely to be seen...
Anyone who spots the moon with the naked eye or through binoculars is ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flight bookings to Dubai reopen from some Indian...
Travel from India was suspended on April 24. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid vaccine booster shot: When, how to get...
This is how you can get your Covid vaccine booster shot READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Special flights to repatriate stranded Filipinos...
The special flights are required to have prior approval from the... READ MORE
MENA
Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light